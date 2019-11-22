Who did Amelia Shepherd sleep with before Link? Her pregnant date hints at a different baby daddy on Grey’s Anatomy

Last night on the mid-season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) learned exactly when her baby is due — and it was not good news.

Amelia thought she was 20 months along, but she is actually 24 weeks along. While one month is not that big of a deal usually, her expression made fans realize that there is something very wrong with that timeline.

When Amelia heard that the conception date was 24 weeks in the past, she said “that could mean” and then exclaimed, “oh, God, no.”

Could Amelia’s baby not be Link’s?

Who did Amelia Shepherd sleep with before Link?

This entire predicament made a comment that Amelia made to Link (Chris Carmack) very awkward. She openly and excitedly wondered if the baby would have his eyes.

Uh-oh.

See, before Amelia slept with Link, she was with Owen (Kevin McKidd). That was also a very big deal because it was part of a love triangle between Amelia, Owen, and Teddy (Kim Raver).

With Amelia with Link and Owen with Teddy, it seemed that everything was going to finally work out for the characters. But, this is television and something has to go wrong to keep things spicy.

Amelia and Link were so happy together, at peace with each other, and so elated to have the baby. The level of understanding they share, that effortless connection, and the pure love, it is all too evident in their eyes. They do not deserve such nonsensical drama.#GreysAnatomy — •• (@_samrin_) November 22, 2019

See, Owen has adopted a child and has another child with Teddy. He is even ready to pop the question and propose to Teddy. If Amelia’s conception date lines up with the last time she had sex with Owen, this could throw a wrench into everything.

Shonda please…if you have to put Amelia was sneaking around with Link back in the days for that baby to stay his PLEASE DO IT. Please don't make that Owen's baby, why would you make it owen's baby?????? Amelia was finally freeeee #GreysAnatomy16 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/NKOXT3HMYF — X1 Hyeongjun's Momma #JusticeForX1 (@11BoysX1) November 22, 2019

It could screw up Owen’s timing when wanting to propose to Teddy and it could potentially complicate their entire relationship since you don’t want to plan a wedding with someone while waiting for a baby with your ex-girlfriend.

Plus, with all the excitement between Amelia and Link, would the fact the baby is Owen’s cause a crack to appear in their relationship?

Grey’s Anatomy returns on Jan. 23, 2020 at 9/8c on ABC.