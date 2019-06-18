Who buys Hannah B the ring and proposes on The Bachelorette?

Last night’s episode was only about half an episode, possibly because ABC didn’t want to compete with ratings as the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired last night at 9/8c.

After an hour of a dramatic rose ceremony and the conclusion of Hannah’s date drama with Luke P, Chris Harrison sat down to discuss everything that had happened so far on her season.

But fans also got a glimpse of what is to come, and one scene in particular stole the show.

'Things are heating up' is an UNDERSTATEMENT. 🔥

During the clip, Chris Harrison explains that someone has a ring, someone is demanding to speak to Hannah and he’s ready to propose. That’s when we see her breaking down, saying that she’s scared and things would be so much different if he wasn’t here.

Given how much attention Luke P has gotten already and how he has a horrible time understanding Hannah’s demands of him, it appears like it could be Luke. However, given Chris Harrison’s choice of words — “he went out and got a ring” — it makes it seem like it isn’t someone on the show who has access to Neil Lane’s rings.

During the episode last night, Hannah B admitted that she had only kissed five other guys, one of them being Colton Underwood. That would leave four guys from her past who could come back and try to win her heart.

SPOILERS BELOW! Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happens later this season.

So far, there hasn’t been a contestant who has seemingly been so madly in love that he will get depressed if he isn’t chosen. In addition, given Luke’s aggressive behavior and the way Hannah gets frustrated over the news, it’s possible that Luke could be coming back with a ring even though Hannah sends him home — again — later this season.

Reality Steve, who is known for spoiling seasons, has an interesting take on the drama that played out in the trailer. He claims that it’s all editing and that he can guarantee that viewers won’t see that ring they discussed in the preview last night. Steve claims that it isn’t Luke – and no other guy comes back to propose.

He provides screenshots of Colton Underwood last season, where he is standing outside of a castle with a ring box. That scene never aired.

As for who does eventually pop the question, Reality Steve claims that it is Tyler C who ends up proposing to Hannah. The two are reportedly still together.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.