Who are Lizzy and Daniel from Love After Lockup?

Love After Lockup is back with a new season and seven couples. While six of the couples are new, there is one couple who is returning from Season 1 of the WEtv show. With a lot at stake, these couples have to decide if their relationships can survive the outside.

Lizzy and Daniel met before his incarceration. It was only a week or so prior, but they felt a connection to continue their relationship while he was locked up. The romance took place at a BBQ joint when he took her order.

At this point, Daniel has been locked up for two and a half years. The entire time he has been away, Lizzy did not visit him in person. She wrote letters, but that isn’t the same as showing up for visitation. Could there be more to this than meets the eye?

There will be some conflicts coming for Lizzy and Daniel. His mother is overbearing. How will Lizzy deal with the power struggle when it comes to wanting to settle down with her man? She has been thinking about her dream wedding, but is that plausible?

Some secrets are being kept. Lizzy was doing things while Daniel was behind bars, and she will have to come clean. Love After Lockup viewers will have to tune in to find out what has been happening as the previews haven’t given any clues.

As Lizzy and Daniel prepare for life on the outside, they both want to get married and have children. Will the secrets shatter their bond before they can enjoy freedom together? Will Daniel’s mom come in between the couple while she competes for first place in his life?

Be sure to tune in and find out if Lizzy and Daniel survive in the outside world!

Love After Lockup returns Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.