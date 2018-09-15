Ashlee + Evan debuted on the E! Entertainment network last week and now, it seems that some want to know exactly who are Ashlee and Evan. It’s fair to say that both of them got famous in their own right and both come from very famous families as well.

Evan and Ashlee have been working on music together among other things. He is currently working on a popular TV series and Ashlee is preparing for her return to music. They are also raising a family together and are the next generation in a very impressive musical empire.

Who is Evan Ross?

As a matter of fact, Evan Ross is the son of music icon Diana Ross. He grew up alongside Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who happens to be his big sister.

As we saw on the premiere of Ashlee+Evan, the pair’s new reality series on E!, the Ross family remains very close. So close that both Diana and Tracee made an appearance on the first episode of the show. Who would have ever imagined Diana Ross doing reality TV?

You’d think that coming from such a successful family would be a lot of pressure for Evan. If it is, he’s handling it well and creating his own amazing acting and singing career.

Evan Ross currently has a starring role on the Fox series Star. He’s also had roles in two of the Hunger Games films, Pride and According to Greta. Evan’s most notable film role was in ATL, where he played Ant alongside T.I.

Many may remember Evan from his role on 90210, where he portrayed the half-brother of Liam and dated Annie Wilson. He also won praise for the role of Amare Carter on HBO’s Life Support.

Evan is also working on music, though his premiere album has been in the works since 2011. Along the way, he has managed to drop a couple of singles but it’s safe to say that Evan’s music is still a work in progress.

Who is Ashlee Simpson?

Initially, many knew Ashlee Simpon as the younger sister of singing sensation Jessica Simpson. Then, they realized that Ashlee is a vocal superstar in her own right.

Ashlee also has crossover experience as both a singer and actress. She broke into the entertainment business back when she was just 15 years old. Ashlee had recurring roles on 7th Heaven and Melrose Place with a string of other television appearances along the way.

Prior to marrying Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson released three studio albums, Autobiography, I Am Me, and Bittersweet. For her efforts, she’s gone platinum three times, proving to be much more than just Jessica’s little sister.

Ashlee+Evan making music together

One thing that Ashlee and Evan talked about a lot during the premiere episode of Ashlee+Evan is their joint album. The pair has been writing music and recording together as they work on a joint album that will be released either in late 2018 or at some point in 2019.

They even teased E! viewers with a few snippets of their work as they tapped mega talent Diana Ross for a critique and also for support. Needless to say, she loved the song they were working on and it looks like she really loves Ashlee and Evan together. She did marry them after all.

Ashlee and Evan have already released a couple of singles. The song I Do that was heard on their reality series and that they sang for Diana Ross is already out.

Likewise, they the super cute couple just dropped the single for a new song, Paris, on Friday.

Ashlee and Evan’s blended family

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were married in 2014 after a whirlwind romance. Ross even said that he was in love with Simpson just months after they started dating.

Ashlee had been married before to Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz. They have a 9-year-old son together named Bronx Mowgli Wentz.

In 2015, soon after Ashlee and Evan got married, she found out she was expecting again. Later that year, Ashlee and Evan announced the arrival of their first child together, Jagger Snow Ross.

You can watch Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross on the E! network as they show off what a near-perfect relationship looks like. Their new series is sticky sweet and very wholesome (so far at least) which is a great change from a lot of the ratchet reality that has become popular recently.

Ashlee+Evan airs on Sundays at 10/9c on E!