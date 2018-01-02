Whitney Thore hit by bombshell as she prepares to marry on My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 4

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is hit by bombshell news as she prepares to marry on Season 4 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

After a string of ordeals last season, there is no let-up in the drama for Whitney this time around as she begins the season on a whirlwind tour as a backup dancer.

But she has also fallen deeply for a new man following her breakup with former ex Lennie Alehat back in 2016. Their burgeoning love is holding her back, and footage from the new season sees her trying on wedding dresses — but not is all as it seems.

This week’s two-hour season premiere, which sees the show air in a new timeslot at 8/7c, introduces fans to Whitney in this new stage in her life.

But next week, on Episode 2, her world comes crashing down around her as she finds out a “dark truth” about the man she has found herself falling in love with.

She confronts him about it — but is unsure whether he’ll admit it. Already on the verge of an emotional breakdown after being on the road for several weeks, she ends up blindsided by what TLC says is a heartbreaking turn of events “from which she may never recover”.

Footage sees her telling him on the phone: “Clearly I cannot depend on you.” She adds, breaking into tears: “Did you love me?”

But Whitney is not the only one who is under strain — her roommate Buddy’s relationship with Heather is also facing its own difficulties.

And Whitney’s man isn’t alone in harboring a big secret…Buddy is too.

This season also sees Ashley preparing for childbirth which sees Whitney having to deal with her own fertility questions. Meanwhile, she also signs up to compete in a 5k running race in Hawaii — but making it to the finishing line in tact turns out to be an uphill battle.

Meanwhile, after leaving her Big Girl Dance Class in the hands of Todd while she was away on tour, she returns to find his new position has gone to his head — and that doesn’t sit well with Whitney.

Watch the trailer for My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 4 below!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.