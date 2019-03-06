Whiskey Cavalier cast: Who plays who on the new ABC show?

Whiskey Cavalier is a brand new show on ABC that premiered last week. The show follows the life of FBI agent Will Chase, whose codename in the FBI is Whiskey Cavalier. After breaking up with his partner and struggling with his feelings, he’s assigned to work with a CIA operative called Frankie Trowbridge. Her codename is Fiery Tribune.

This series is both about the crimes and drama of the FBI and their fieldwork, but it’s also about the troubled journeys with friendships, romances, and office politics.

Here are the people who make this new show come alive.

Scott Foley

Scott Foley plays Will Chase on Whiskey Cavalier, one of the two main characters. He’s an actor, director, and screenwriter with plenty of experience on the small screen. He’s filmed hit shows including, The United, Felicity, and Scandal, where he played the calculated Jake Ballard.

He also played himself in Undatable and Return of the Man. Other popular shows on his resume include True Blood, Grey’s Anatomy, Cougar Town, Scrubs, and Dawson’s Creek.

Foley is married to Marika Dominczyk and they have three children together. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner for four years.

Lauren Cohan

Lauren Cohan plays Frankie Trowbridge, the other main character on Whiskey Cavalier. Lauren is best known for her work on The Walking Dead, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mile 22, and The Boy from 2016.

Cohan also starred in Duck: A Film by Kevin Bacon, which is a short film from 2018. Her resume also includes All Eyez on Me, Reach Me, Archer, The Vampire Diaries, Chuck, and Supernatural to name a few.

Lauren Cohan was born in the US but moved to the United Kingdom when she was a teenager. She stayed abroad, studying drama and English literature before diving into theater productions. She then started working on projects in both London and Los Angeles, including films and commercials.

Ana Ortiz

Ana Ortiz plays Susan Sampson, also labeled as Susan Samson on IMDB. She’s best known for her work on Ugly Betty, Devious Maids, Such Good People, and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. She’s also known for her work in the television series Kristin, A.U.S.A., Over There, Hung, and The Mindy Project.

Ana even danced in Pharrell Williams’ Happy video.

She was born in 1971 in Manhattan. She’s married to Noah Lebenzon and they have two children. They have been married since June 2007. The two met at J.C. Brandy’s birthday party.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams plays Edgar Standish on Whiskey Cavalier. He’s best known for his work, including Dear White People, Unaccompanied Minors, Everybody Hates Chris, Detroit, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Interestingly, Chris Rock wasn’t keen on Tyler playing him on Everybody Hates Chris, because he thought Tyler was too good-looking. However, it was either Tyler or the network didn’t want to pursue the show.

He also guest-starred on a single episode of Criminal Minds, playing Russ Montgomery in the episode called Beyond Borders from 2015. He also played Noah on The Walking Dead alongside Lauren Cohan, so this isn’t the first time that they’ve worked together!

Williams was born in New York state in 1992 and he’s the son of an NYPD sergeant, who has spent over 20 years on the force. He also has two brothers named Tyrel and Tylen.

Vir Das

Vir Das plays Jai Datta on the show, and he’s best known for Go Goa Gone from 2013, Delhi Belly, Shivaay, and Mumbai Calling. He’s also currently filming a show called Hasmukh and has signed on to Sabaash Naidu, which is currently in preproduction.

One of his first jobs was playing the role of Jabari in The Curse of King Tut’s Tomb, a television movie from 2006. Little is known about his private life, but he’s the brother of Knox’s Delta Theta chapter of Sigma Nu fraternity.

However, his Instagram reveals that he has a Netflix special called Losing It, which was released on December 11, 2018.

Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.