Which Married at First Sight couples are still together

Married at First Sight, the show that is “a modern take on arranged marriages,” has had several divorces but has succeeded in creating some lasting marriages as well.
In nine seasons, eight couples remained married, and four of the couples have babies. These are the couples that have chosen to stay together after meeting at the altar.
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
Doug and Jamie have succeeded in being the longest standing marriage. Matched and married on Season 1, the couple seemed like an unlikely match.
After working out some trust and attraction issues, and having a lot of patience, the two remained together and just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in March.
The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, and recently announced they are pregnant.
Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta
Anthony and Ashley are a fan favorite who married on Season 5. In January, the couple had their daughter, Mila Rose.
Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson
Jephte and Shawniece married in Season 6 and shocked viewers by revealing at the end of the season that they were expecting. Their daughter Laura Denise was born in August 2018.
Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bregman
Known as “the couple who never fought,” Bobby and Danielle met and married on Season 7. The couple had their daughter Olivia Nicole in February.
AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen
Season 8’s AJ and Stephanie had great chemistry from the beginning, despite AJ’s frustrations with filming. While AJ’s frustration showed on the show, the couple is still happily married.
Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth
Another happy couple from season 8 rounded out the first season with a 50 percent success rate. Keith and Kristine are still together and have even bought a house.
Jamie Thompson and Beth Bice
Jamie and Beth from Season 9 stayed together on Decision Day, surprising many viewers.
The couple had one of the most volatile relationships seen on Married at First Sight. There were several intense fights and name-calling, and we even saw Beth flipping a table.
In spite of all of the drama, the couple is still holding strong after recently moving to California.
Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill
Another fan favorite, Season 9’s Greg and Deonna, stayed together to no surprise to viewers. After hurdling over some communication and trust issues, the couple is still going strong.
