Where was Netflix’s The Witcher filmed? Filming locations for the fantasy drama series

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Netflix’s new fantasy drama series The Witcher, based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, has been entertaining fans with exciting action and an intricate plot-line.

The tangled plot of the dark fantasy series, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, unfolds on a mythical continent filled with monsters, elves, and sorcerers.

The eight-episode first season of The Witcher, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, December 20, has also treated fans to picturesque scenery.

Henry Cavill stars in the series alongside actress Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The breathtaking scenery in and around Blaviken, Cintra, Aretuza, and Temeria, which provide the settings for the magical exploits of the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), has prompted many fans to ask where The Witcher series was filmed.

If you’ve also been wondering where Netflix’s The Witcher drama series was filmed, here is what you need to know.

The Witcher filming locations

Production on The Witcher series began in October 2018 and ended in May 2019. Most of the scenes in the series were filmed in Eastern and Central Europe, including Austria, Hungary, and Poland, while other scenes were shot on the Canary Islands, Spain.

Hungary

Several scenes were shot in and around Budapest in Hungary, including the Tata Castle. Some scenes are also believed to have been shot at Budapest’s Vajdahunyad Castle, according to iNews.

Many scenes in and around Blaviken, and the wizard Stregobor’s den, were shot at Mafilm Studios near Budapest, according to Atlas of Wonders. The Cintra hall was filmed on set at the Origo Studios, located near Budapest.

Some outdoor Cintra scenes were shot at Fort Monostor and surrounding forests. Fort Monostor is a medieval fortress in Komárom, Hungary.

The Battle of Marnadal in episode 1, where the Cintran army, led by Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May) and King Eist (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), battled the Nilfgaard hordes, was filmed in the hills of Csákberény, in Budapest, according to Atlas of Wonders.

Skanzen Szentendre is a vast outdoor museum with examples of typical Hungarian villages. It's also one of the first locations used for shooting of #TheWitcher back in Oct '18. A new Redanian Intelligence series will guide you through all 29 filming weeks: https://t.co/YD9HaSc78m pic.twitter.com/9aY7EB7ops — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) September 2, 2019

Some of the scenes, including where Geralt battled a ghoul and the Nilfgaardian battle scenes, were filmed at the hunting lodge and forest of Gyarmatpuszta and Visegrad in Hungary.

Had a nice walk in Gyarmatpuszta, Hungary, back in May till I arrived at this place. So terrified to find out today that only shortly before Geralt of Rivia endured a ghoul attack right here! The Witcher. Coming to Netflix December 20. More set pics: https://t.co/8EVqUyXu4p pic.twitter.com/tTmIj6Im2i — GoTlike Locations (@GoTlikeLocation) October 31, 2019

Poland

Several scenes were shot at Ogrodzieniec Castle in Poland.

Redanian Archives, Poland edition! Here we look back on the brief, but very fruitful filming at the Ogridzieniec castle in Poland, the homeland of The Witcher.https://t.co/uxiUlDkwPE — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 26, 2019

According to iNews, Rabsztyn, a village near the medieval Ogrodzieniec Castle in southern Poland, also served as a filming location.

Canary Islands, Spain

Multiple scenes were filmed in Gran Canaria and La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain.

Redanian Archives, Part 9: Canary Islands edition In this part we explore the rest of filming on the Canary Islands including scenes from "Bounds of Reason", "Sword of Destiny" the official photoshoot and morehttps://t.co/AzgfOqqOsz — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 15, 2019

The scene from episode 2, titled Four Marks, where Geralt and Jaskier confronted the goat monster, was filmed in the Canary Islands.

The Canary Islands filming locations specifically included Maspalomas, Cuevas Blancas, Tamadaba, Guayedra, and Roque Nublo, all in Gran Canaria, according to IMDb. Others include Garafia, El Paso, and San Andres y Sauces, in La Palma.

The Brotherhood of Sorcerers witchcraft academy in Aretuza included digitally enhanced outdoor scenery from Roque de Santo Domingo in Garafía, a rocky islet on La Palma, according to Atlas of Wonders.

Redanian Archives, Part 5 has arrived! This one is a bit super-sized as it covers all of January 2019 including the brief filming in Austria and the famous feast in Cintra aka "A Question of Price".https://t.co/BdSU8f0RJ8 — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) October 4, 2019

The exteriors of the royal palace Vizima in the Kingdom of Temeria shown in episode 3, titled Betrayer Moon, were shot at Kreuzenstein Castle in Leobendorf, Austria, near Vienna, Atlas of Wonders reported.

The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.