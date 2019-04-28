Where was Chambers on Netflix filmed?

The first ten-episode season of the supernatural horror drama series Chambers, created by Leah Rachel, recently premiered on Netflix. The series, which stars Uma Thurman as Nancy Lefevre, Tony Goldwyn as Ben, and Sivan Alyra Rose as Sasha Yazzie, has caused many viewers to ask where the series was filmed.

The ten hour-long episodes of Chambers tell the story of a 17-year-old girl Native American high school girl Sasha, played by the Apache/Puerto Rican actress Sivan Alyra Rose.

Sasha receives a heart transplant after suffering a heart attack. After the life-saving transplant, she begins to show some of the unsettling personality traits of the deceased Becky Lefevre (Lilliya Reid), who donated the heart.

The series follows Sasha’s effort to uncover the circumstances surrounding Becky’s death, and the sinister conspiracy that led to her death.

If, like many other viewers, you were impressed by the picturesque setting for the tension-inducing plot and storyline of the psychological horror series, then you may have found yourself wondering where the show was filmed. You may also have thought that some of the locations looked familiar.

To answer your questions, we bring you everything you need to know about the filming locations for Netflix’s Chambers.

Where was Chambers filmed?

Filming of Chambers Season 1 started in June 2018 and ended in November 2018.

Chambers’ story is set in Arizona but the principal photography for the series took place in multiple locations in the neighboring Southwest state of New Mexico, and specifically in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

And if you thought that some of the stunning desert landscape scenes in Chambers looked familiar, then you shouldn’t be surprised because, in recent years, the authorities in New Mexico have been promoting the state as a choice destination for filmmakers.

The Albuquerque area has recently been growing in popularity as a filming location. Several popular TV series, including a number of hit Netflix shows such as Breaking Bad and Messiah were filmed in and near Albuquerque, located in the high desert.

Although the series was shot in New Mexico, Chambers’ story is set in the affluent suburb of Crystal Valley in neighboring Arizona. However, Crystal Valley High School, which Sasha transferred to, is entirely fictional.

Chambers is currently streaming all of Season 1 on Netflix.