Where to buy Game of Thrones Oreos: Target and Walmart details

With the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 just a few days away, Oreo is offering fans a special treat it describes as a “playful new take on the original cookie.”

The Oreo cookie company Nabisco is teaming up with HBO to release a special, limited production of Game of Thrones-themed cookies ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the final season on April 14.

The video below shows a special version of the Game of Thrones opening sequence consisting entirely of the special Game of Thrones Oreos.

The Game of Thrones-themed cookies hit stores on Monday and are available in local stores across the country. Walmart and Target have confirmed that the GoT Oreos will be available at their store locations.

They were also available on Amazon but WTHR reports that Amazon quickly ran out of stock on Tuesday.

Brace yourselves. OREO Game of Thrones Limited Edition packs are in stores today. #GameOfCookies #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/9CbuN6CkOq — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) April 8, 2019

Although the limited-edition cookies come as the classic double chocolate wafer with white creme filling, they are sporting new GoT-inspired designs.

Each Oreo features the sigil of one of the three main Game of Thrones houses, which are at each other’s throats for the Iron Throne. The sigils are the three-headed dragon of the royal House Targaryen, the grey direwolf of House Stark, and the golden lion of House Lannister.

A fourth design shows the Night King, the enigmatic head of the army of White Walkers.

The special GoT Oreos also come in a packaging that has a unique Game of Thrones-inspired design (see image below). The design features the names of the three great houses and an Iron Throne occupied by an Oreo.

The Oreo occupying the Iron Throne has sparked snarky retorts that an Oreo cookie might well make a better king than some of the dubious characters who have occupied the throne (think King Joffrey), as well as some currently vying for it.

A bag containing 30 of the novelty cookies are being retailed for about $3. Many local stores had them on sale for $2.98 per 15.25-ounce package, according to WTHR.

The supplies are limited so fans need to stock up quickly for the last watch party before the stores run out of them.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14, 2019, on HBO.