The latest installment of MTV’s popular reality competition series The Challenge made its return for a 34th season on Wednesday evening.

The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 brings back fan favorites and some new faces to compete for pride, glory, and of course, cash.

This year’s format involves a Team USA vs. Team UK theme, although there will also be alliances and backstabbing all over the place, from the looks of it.

They’re also back in another “exotic” location with all sorts of pitfalls and rough challenges coming their way. So where is The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 filmed?

MTV’s The Challenge involves a unique landscape

It wouldn’t be a Challenge on MTV without the unique landscapes and terrains that are part of the games. In previous seasons, competitors have dealt with rough roads, mountains, and bodies of water as they attempt to defeat challenges.

There are even challenges involving distinctive landmarks or buildings in some of the seasons.

MTV released the first six minutes of the premiere episode of the new season last night for viewers to get a glimpse of what’s on the way. While we don’t see any actual competition take place in the clip, we do get a good look at the location.

We also see fan favorites for Team USA such as Johnny Bananas and Chris “CT” Tamburello. There’s also Jordan Wiseley, Nany, Wes, Cara, and Paulie, among others.

The UK’s team brings back Bear, Ninja, Dee, and Kyle, along with new individuals as well.

The Challenge is in a Thailand jungle region

Based on the show details, the newest MTV The Challenge season is filmed in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Chiang Mai is considered the largest city in the region of northern Thailand.

It boasts about 160,000 for its population. That gives MTV and the competitors, the run of the land for War of the Worlds 2.

Chiang Mai, Thailand sits on the Ping river, a tributary for Chao Phraya River. This location means there’s going to be water along with mountains, dirt roads, and maybe some tricky jungles to navigate.

Of course, viewers have seen in past seasons that it’s not just about the location for the various missions, eliminations, and finale. There’s also the nightlife.

There will be a hot nightlife this season, as the Chiang Mai metropolitan area covers plenty of land with about one million people. So The Challenge competitors shouldn’t have trouble finding fun things to do with their free time!

Viewers can watch MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesdays starting at 9/8c on MTV.