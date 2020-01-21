Where is The Bachelor’s Peter Weber from? What you need to know about Westlake Village, California

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Peter Weber is The Bachelor this season, and he is perfectly at home in The Bachelor mansion. The reason is that he grew up just 10 minutes away from the mansion, located in Agoura Hills.

Peter grew up in Westlake Village, California, and he’s still there because he lives with his parents.

Westlake Village is in the northern foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. This little city is in Los Angeles County but is approximately 38 miles outside of Los Angeles. The city occupies 5.4 square miles and is about 900 feet above sea level.

Westlake Village became its own city on December 11, 1981. The city’s website describes it as a unique, master-planned community consisting of high-quality architecture, including condominiums, lakefront residences, and townhomes, to name a few.

You’ll find both commercial and light industrial business firms within city limits, as well as residential areas.

The city prides itself on special events and community bonding, including festivals, parades, fireworks, parks, recreation, and senior programs.

Westlake Village has its own city celebration, one that happens due to the collaborations of non-profit organizations and local businesses. This event celebrates everything that the community stands for, and residents celebrate the city.

Both local residents and visitors can explore the many hiking trails. You can explore the Chesebro Canyon, Pentacheata, Malibu Creek State Park, and Wildwood Park — all of which are close to the city.

Before you head out on the trails, make sure you read through the local etiquette for all that will care for the trails that are shared by residents and visitors.

On The Bachelor, Peter Weber revealed he often goes line dancing with his friends, so this is definitely an activity that you can explore in Westlake Village, California.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.