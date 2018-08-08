Where is the Bachelor in Paradise location in Mexico?

Bachelor In Paradise is a wildly successful spin-off show, where former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants go to Mexico in hopes of finding that love connection they missed out on previously. Instead of dating a single person, sharing that person with 20 other people, and going on lavish dates around the world, Bachelor In Paradise takes a more low-key approach.

On this show, a good handful of Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects fly to Mexico, wear bikinis and swimsuits for weeks, and drink a lot of drinks – all with the goal of falling in love.

On Bachelor In Paradise, viewers get to see this beautiful beach-front hotel located in Mexico, but they don’t know exactly where in Mexico. In fact, on the show, Chris Harrison simply calls it paradise.

Well, the hotel is actually called the Playa Escondida Resort and it is located in Sayulita. If that doesn’t say much, it’s north of Puerta Vallarta on Mexico’s west coast.

The drive is only about 40 minutes from Puerto Vallarta. As you can see on the map below, the hotel is near a small town, which is most likely where some of the dates take place.

Hotel Playa Escondida includes a spa, which is not featured on the show. It also has a Mexican restaurant, which explains how the contestants get food.

The pool and hot tub are frequently featured on the show. Believe it or not, but the standard price for a room falls around $250 per night.

To protect the contestants, one can imagine that production rents out the entire hotel during the period where the show is filmed. This also allows for the cameras to follow everyone around, as they sneak off to make out.

Would you want to spend a night at the hotel where Bachelor In Paradise is filmed?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.