With Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hitting Netflix this week, Ted Bundy is back in the public eye and some are wondering where is Ted Bundy’s daughter Rose Bundy today?

This was seriously a strange part of the history of Ted Bundy because he somehow got married and got a woman pregnant while he was on death row.

His daughter Rose is now someone that people are interested in.

Ted Bundy’s daughter Rose Bundy is alive and well, but she is using an assumed name and reportedly wants to remain as far out of the spotlight as possible.

Since her father killed a reported 30 people and could have killed as many as 100, leaving hundreds of loved ones devastated with their loss, the last thing that Rose Bundy wants to do is have her father’s infamy haunting her.

In the book The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule, the author revealed that Ted Bundy’s daughter Rose is doing well (via Newsweek).

“I have heard that Ted’s daughter is a kind and intelligent young woman, but I have no idea where she and her mother may live. They have been through enough pain.”

This is fair. While some message boards have tried to find out where Ted Bundy’s daughter Rose Bundy is today, and some might have discovered her identity, out of respect for the woman, that will not be shared here.

However, be assured that Rose Bundy is doing well for herself and has built a life away from the horrors of her father’s legacy.

How did Ted Bundy conceive a child on death row?

Before Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile hit Netflix, there was a Netflix original documentary called Conversation With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

On that docuseries, it was revealed that Rose Bundy was conceived while Ted Bundy was on death row.

The mother, Carole Ann Boone met Ted Bundy and believed in his innocence. She went to visit him while he was in prison and the two got married thanks to a Florida law and then conceived the child.

This is illegal but Boone said that the prison guards didn’t seem to care and that some even walked in on them while they were in the act more than once, meaning they were leaving a man who killed a reported 30 people to spend time alone and away from guards with another woman.

Boone testified as a character witness and it wasn’t until the serial killer admitted to his crimes that she realized he played her the entire time. She divorced him in 1986, moved away with her daughter to start a new life, and never saw him again before his execution in 1989.