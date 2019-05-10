Where is Paradise Hotel filmed? Find out the location for 2019

Fox’s rebooted Paradise Hotel reality TV series premiered and with that, many viewers have been wondering where the show is filmed.

The series, which originally ran on the network in 2003 and on Fox Reality Channel in 2008, returns in 2019 with a similar format as before. Hosted by Kristin Cavallari, the show follows singles competing at luxurious and exclusive hotels and resorts to see who can stay there longest.

The contestants are paired off to share hotel rooms. Contestants who drop out are replaced in each episode.

According to Fox’s official description:

Paradise Hotel follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime —to check in to an exclusive tropical resort — and check out with big money.

If you watched the first episode of the rebooted series on Thursday and wondered where the show was filmed, here is everything you need to know.

Where is Paradise Hotel filmed?

Paradise Hotel Season 3 is filmed at Rancho de Costa in Baja Sur, Mexico.

That wraps up our first night at #ParadiseHotel — voting is closed! 🙌 Tune in Monday at 9/8c for another new episode. pic.twitter.com/oZGAOpBBTG — Paradise Hotel (@ParadiseHotel) May 10, 2019

Rancho de Costa is a beachfront estate located in the Bay of Dreams in Baja Sur near La Paz, Mexico. The resort offers two luxury villas, Villa Langosta and Villa Marlin, with a combined 17, 800 square feet of interior space and 12,000 square feet of exterior space, and a view of the Sea of Cortez.

Baja Sur or Baja California Sur is the second smallest state in Mexico. The Bay of Dreams in Baja Sur is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Baja Sur with calm warm waters most of the year.

In the 16th century, Bay of Dreams was the main port of Baja Sur where Spanish galleons docked to unload merchandise from the Old World. But it has become a popular destination for snorkelers, scuba divers and sport fishers due to the stunning diversity of marine life.

Paradise Hotel returns on Sunday, May 12 at 7/6c on FOX.