Where is Luann de Lesseps during The Real Housewives of New York City reunion?

The latest season of The Real Housewives of New York City ended with a huge argument between Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps.

Luann’s cabaret show was the focus point of season finale, and the RHONY ladies are now facing off for the reunion show.

As the reunion trailer has already shown, there is going to be a lot of drama among the women.

Carol Radziwill has already confirmed she will not be returning next year following the demise of her friendship with Bethenny Frankel, and the two will get heated during the show.

There is also a noticeable void on the couches at The Real Housewives of New York City reunion show, after Luann de Lesseps decided to enter rehab once again this year — her second stint following her arrest last December.

It’s believed Luann needed time to work through things, so instead of filming The Real Housewives of New York City reunion, she opted for rehab.

Bethenny Frankel spoke on her friend’s behalf when she confirmed de Lesseps would not be filming with the other women.

It is unclear if there will be a followup interview with Andy Cohen, but fans are hoping that she will at some point discuss everything that happened this season on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Luann was a huge part of the storylines, and her commentary would help shed a lot of light on what took place.

Currently, it appears that Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley are still estranged following everything that played out on The Real Housewives of New York City.

After being friends for over a decade, seeing their relationship fall apart on television was difficult to watch.

Moving forward, the only RHONY star who has definitely decided not to return is Carol Radziwill. However, Luann de Lesseps is a wild card — especially given the events that have happened over the last year.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.