Where is Kathy Wakile from The Real Housewives of New Jersey today?

Kathy Wakile left The Real Housewives of New Jersey a few years ago. Pic credit: Bravo

Kathy Wakile joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a guest during the show’s second season but signed on as a full-time housewife throughout seasons 3, 4 and 5. For seasons 6 and 7, she remained a friend of the wives.

For years, Wakile shared her life with her fans and opened up about family struggles, finding her role in her marriage with the constantly-joking husband, and her new business ideas.

But where is Kathy Wakile now, years after she left The Real Housewives of New Jersey behind?

Based on her Instagram, Kathy appears to look young and beautiful, while her husband is sporting some long hair these days.

When she was filming the last season of the show, she revealed that they were building their dream home in New Jersey. In 2016, the home was done and she did a home tour.

Kathy has also been open about her daughter’s health struggles. In the fall of 2016, she revealed that her daughter Victoria was going well after having undergone two brain surgeries.

It was also during this time that Kathy revealed that her daughter did not have cancer, something that fans had originally believed.

While Wakile is still loving her desserts, she opened a new pizza restaurant in New Jersey in 2017. The restaurant is called Pizza Love, but serves more than just pizza. You can also find pastas, salads, pastries, desserts, and a coffee bar there.

Of course, Teresa Giudice and Kathy are related and their family relationship was tested on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Teresa was upset that Kathy had said things about her husband’s fraud conviction and sentencing, and in February 2018, Wakile revealed that there was no relationship with Teresa.

She also told Andy Cohen that she felt she had done everything to save the friendship, but that she could do nothing but move on.

When the news broke that Joe Giudice could be deported in mid-October 2018, Wakile broke her silence. She shared that it was a very sad day and that the news was devastating for the entire family. The judge’s decision to possibly separate him from his children was called heartless by Wakile.

Kathy Wakile has managed to stay somewhat out of the spotlight in regard to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but in November 2018, Melissa Gorga revealed that she doesn’t have a relationship with Kathy anymore.

While visiting Watch What Happens Live, Gorga guessed that Kathy stopped talking to her because she got to stay on the show and Kathy was let go.

