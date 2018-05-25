Where is Ex on the Beach filmed? Show’s location is stunning

Ex on the Beach isn’t exactly a new show, but the US version is new to MTV. The premise of the new take on a dating show brings cast members and their exes back together for one final chance at love (or a huge dramatic disaster.)

While the cast alone brings plenty of eye candy, nothing is as beautiful as the beach where the new MTV hit is filmed. Naturally, that has viewers wondering where is Ex on the Beach filmed?

The international version of Ex on the Beach has been alternating exotic locations for filming so it wouldn’t be too shocking if the new US version of the show switches up locations as well. For now though, the MTV hit has been filming in Hilo, Hawaii, at the Water Falling Estate.

In fact, Variety was first to report that the house used for filming on Hawaii’s big island was allegedly trashed by the Ex on the Beach cast. The owner of the Water Falling Estate filed a lawsuit back in February claiming producers Purveyors of Pop and eOne failed to pay for $150,000 in damages to the lux beach house.

The actual filming of the show took place in October and November 2017.

The Water Falling Estate is truly a luxury mansion that boasts a private 150-foot waterfall, a helipad, tennis courts, a golf course, swimming pool and more. Check out this video of the estate, made before the Ex on the Beach cast made this “castle” their home.

The tagline for Ex on the Beach is “the real relationsh*t show” and is hosted by Romeo Miller. The main cast members mainly come from other reality shows like Big Brother, Vanderpump Rules and MTV’s Are You The One? Many of their exes aren’t reality stars. Instead, they think they are joining a regular dating show, only to show up and see their typically more famous ex waiting for them on the beach.

Ex on the Beach is the first international hit to be picked up for syndication in the US and aired on MTV. So far, it looks like a hit here too. Of course, with singles like Big Brother’s Pauly Califiore and Vanderpump Rules’ Faith Stowers on board, it’s bound to draw viewers to the drama.

Season 1 is already five episodes in, with the sixth, titled “Bye Alicia, Hi Alicia” airing tonight. Be sure to tune in for MTV’s Ex on the Beach on Thursdays at 9/8c.