What happened to Dante Falconeri on General Hospital? Where is Lulu’s husband, and is he coming back?

General Hospital shocked viewers when they learned that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) would be leaving Port Charles.

While they sent him on a WSB mission that was top secret, there have been questions about whether or not he would return.

Dominic Zamprogna announced he would be leaving General Hospital following the completion of his contract. It was shocking to viewers who had watched him for several years as he developed the role of Dante Falconeri.

Lulu and Dante #Lante #gh A post shared by Ilina (@soapgodness) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dante have been a fan favorite couple. She is currently in Port Charles waiting for her husband to return and General Hospital viewers are left in limbo with no clear answer about what is next for Dante.

Speculation about a recast has been running through social media, especially with news that Owen Saxon will be appearing on General Hospital at some point this month. Will he be the new Dante Falconeri as rumored?

Recasting roles isn’t unheard of in soaps, but recasting major roles often comes with some resistance from loyal viewers. When General Hospital recast the role of Jason Morgan and Billy Miller filled it, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision. Will this happen with Dante too?

For now, and the foreseeable future, Dante is off screen but still very much alive. His mission with the WSB was never disclosed, leaving Lulu in limbo as she awaits her husband’s return.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.