Where is Aunt Becky on Fuller House Season 5: How did Netflix explain Lori Loughlin’s abesnse?

Fuller House Season 5 hit Netflix today and one beloved long-time castmember was absent. Lori Loughlin was written out of the show due to her involvement in the national college admissions scandal.

That has some fans wondering how Fuller House explained her absence. Here is a look at why Aunt Becky was not on this season of the show and how it explained it.

Where did Aunt Becky go on Fuller House?

The funny thing is that Fuller House never explained why Aunt Becky was not in the fifth season.

As a matter of fact, the characters on the show never even mentioned her.

Netflix made this omission easy. They didn’t even have her husband, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) or Joey (Dave Coulier) show up until the ninth episode for a flash mob dance scene.

When the flash mob started, Jesse and Joey showed up, which surprised D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure). Jesse said they can’t have a flash mob without him, and Joey added that he is Jesse’s “dance partner.”

Why was Lori Loughlin not on Fuller House?

Netflix fired Lori Loughlin due to her part in the college admissions scandal. Hallmark also fired her from the show When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are waiting for their sentencing after charges accused them of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

On the other hand, actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty and served a 14-day prison sentence after working with the prosecution.

Andrea Barber, who portrays Kimmy, said that they wished Loughlin could have been there with them this season since she had been such a big part up to now. She said her spirit was still with them.

“We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season,” Barber told Us Weekly. “But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever.”

Fuller House Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.