Where in Mexico is Bachelor In Paradise filmed? It’s near Sayulita, Mexico

Bachelor In Paradise is back for Season 6, and a new group of Bachelor Nation members is in Mexico, hoping to find everlasting love. And there’s nothing more motivating to go back to the hotel where many other Bachelor Nation members have found love.

This season of Bachelor In Paradise is filmed at the Playa Escondida hotel, located on the west coast of Mexico. The closest town is Sayulita, Mexico, which is where many of the dates happen when couples leave the hotel. Sayulita is best known for its beaches, mountain backdrop, and romantic settings.

The Playa Escondida hotel is located just north of Puerto Vallarta. The ocean that the contestants keep gazing out at is the North Pacific Ocean.

While the hotel is shut down while Bachelor In Paradise is filming, guests can stay there throughout the year. The best thing is that the hotel has several options that won’t cost you a fortune.

The most expensive room is a beachfront penthouse that has a private jacuzzi. This room costs $495, and the hotel has five of these rooms. You also have the option of choosing a bird canyon room, which is $320 a night, or a room with a “tropical view” for $225.

The most affordable room at Playa Escondida is a cabana with a queen-sized bed and a view of the tropical forest surrounding the resort, which is the cheapest option for $165 per night.

The hotel also offers jacuzzies, air conditioning, golf carts, and kitchen services. Not all of these are offered to Bachelor In Paradise contestants.

