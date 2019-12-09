Where can you watch The Morning Show? Series earns first-ever Golden Globe nominations for Apple TV Plus

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Monday morning’s Golden Globe nominations brought some exciting news for fans of the new series The Morning Show.

The weekly show presents a behind-the-scenes story about what goes on and can go wrong with making a daily news program happen. It stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell amongst its ensemble cast.

As of Monday, it nabbed the first-ever Golden Globe nominations for its streaming platform too.

Morning Show, Aniston, Witherspoon vying for awards

In the series, Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, the longtime host for The Morning Show. The network executives aren’t too keen on her keeping that role due to the changing times and ratings numbers.

They bring in a field reporter named Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) as her new co-host after the former host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) is fired due to a sexual assault scandal.

Alex won't go down without a fight. #TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/MuffIwYP5u — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) December 8, 2019

With the light spoilers out of the way, there’s some early tension between the longtime host and the new girl as Alex believes she may have to fight to keep her job.

Ironically, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will now battle at the Golden Globes. Both actresses were nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama category. In addition, the series nabbed a Globes nomination for Best TV Drama.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of the Apple TV+ series @TheMorningShow on their #GoldenGlobes nomination for Best TV Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/yzWKxnXJXJ — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 9, 2019

Aniston and Witherspoon give the show a good chance at landing a winner, but they’ll have to contend with Olivia Colman from The Crown, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve, and Nicole Kidman from Big Little Lies.

Last year, the award went to Sandra Oh, who isn’t among this year’s contenders.

As far as the show itself, it’s up against Big Little Lies, Succession, The Crown, and Killing Eve. The latter of those is the only returning nominee as last year’s award was claimed by The Americans.

The 77th Golden Globes will have its official awards ceremony on January 5, 2020, on NBC.

Can you watch The Morning Show on Netflix or Hulu?

Unfortunately not. Each of the big streaming media platforms pretty much puts out their own original content. Netflix has been the frontrunner for a while, with Hulu recently getting into the conversation in terms of original shows. Neither of these platforms owns The Morning Show, though.

It’s an Apple TV Plus exclusive, so that keeps it away from Netflix and Hulu subscribers. It also means adding another service, although Apple TV Plus offers a free one-week trial for new subscribers. It’s just $4.99 per month after that. There’s also the option for $50 for a one-year subscription making it even cheaper, per CNET.

That gives viewers access to The Morning Show along with a number of other new original shows including Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, and Servant.

In addition to the free-week trial, there is a deal that has been going on where customers can purchase select Apple products and receive a free year of Apple TV Plus. The specific devices for the deal include select Apple TVs, MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and more.

The Apple TV 4K device may be amongst the cheapest options to get a full year of Apple TV Plus free. See more details about it at Apple.com here.

Follow along with the official Apple TV+ Twitter for all of the latest on the platform.

Viewers can watch new episodes of The Morning Show on Fridays via Apple TV Plus.