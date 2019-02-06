Where are Kim G. and Kim D. from The Real Housewives of New Jersey now?

Kim G and Kim D appeared on the earlier seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Pic credit: Bravo

Kim Granatell and Kim DePaola have both been friends of the wives throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Kim G. appeared on mostly the earlier seasons, Kim D. stuck around as a friend of Teresa Giudice before that friendship went sour.

But where are the two ladies now, as they are no longer filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey?/

Where is Kim D?

Kim DePaola, also known as simply Kim D, has remained a friend of the housewives for years and has filmed a few scenes of RHONJ throughout the years. Even though Kim and Teresa Giudice used to be friends, things have soured between them.

Other than focusing on her Posche store in New Jersey, Kim D has teased that something spa-related could be coming soon. On Instagram, she revealed she was working on a new Hollywood Glam spa.

In a scary news story, Kim D’s car was involved in a shooting death of two men in New Jersey. The car was later found burned out.

It was her son, Christopher, who drove the car regularly, but he was not one of the men killed or one of the two arrested in the case. In fact, he was in California at the time.

When the news broke that Joe Giudice would possibly be deported after he’s done with his sentence, Kim D revealed that she doesn’t see Teresa visiting Joe in Italy and claimed that Teresa didn’t visit him in prison. Kim D also claimed that Teresa was out partying and travelling rather than staying home with her daughters.

While Kim D may be busy with her clothing store in New Jersey, she’s still in the headlines. About a year ago, she visited the reunion set for The Real Housewives of New Jersey where she had a face-off with Teresa Giudice.

Giudice claimed that Kim D was running a prostitution ring, something that Kim denied. It sounds like Kim and Teresa have not moved on.

Where is Kim G?

Since leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Kim G hasn’t made peace with Danielle Staub. In addition, she faced a divorce from her husband, who gave her an ultimatum – leave reality television behind, and change her name or he would leave her.

She did leave the show behind, but he divorced her anyway. Kim G appeared to struggle after her time in the spotlight, as she believed people had the wrong idea about her.

In 2011, she was briefly linked to Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan.

Things appeared to calm down a bit for a few years, but in late 2017, she made headlines again over her growing feud with her former friend, Danielle Staub.

But Danielle isn’t the only one who Kim is talking about. When the news broke that Joe Giudice would probably be deported after his sentence is served, Kim G shared that she was heartbroken for the couple’s four daughters.

It sounds like Kim G still watches The Real Housewives of New Jersey, as she’s been sharing her thoughts about this current season on Twitter.

The rumors are flying! Too funny. They are just rumors! If I was filming anything I could not say it anyway. #RHONJ — Kim Granatell (@Kimgranatell) February 5, 2019

Heard Danielle gave a riveting performance last night at the Brokerage Comedy Club on LI? #RHONJ — Kim Granatell (@Kimgranatell) February 3, 2019

Danielle has been using the same sad line since the season 2 reunion with the acknowledging nephew thing. @MargaretJosephs @Adam_Barta #RHoNJ — Kim Granatell (@Kimgranatell) January 31, 2019

Oh please Danielle!! Lindsay could run CIRCLES around you with her talent! You have no talent but being fake. I’m good friends with her dad Michael & @Adam_Barta. Everyone knows your lies now (cc @MargaretJosephs)! #rhonj #wwhl @Andy @BravoWWHL — Kim Granatell (@Kimgranatell) January 10, 2019

