When will New Amsterdam be added to Netflix? Here’s a possible release date if it happens

NBC renewed New Amsterdam for a second season before the first season came to an end. The network saw instant success and the ratings were great despite the late timeslot of 10/9c on Tuesdays.

Now that NBC is moving forward with Season 2, fans are wondering if they can catch up with Season 1 on Netflix. While most NBC shows are not uploaded to Netflix, some have been in the past, so fans are curiously waiting to see if it will happen.

Here’s what we know so far.

What’s On Netflix reports that New Amsterdam is on a list of shows that are exclusive to Hulu. Shows on this list include Blindspot, Chicago P.D., I Feel Bad, Manifest, Superstore, This Is Us, and Timeless. It also includes the reboot of Will & Grace.

Instead of Netflix, New Amsterdam fans can catch up on the show on Hulu.

Interestingly, the NBC hit-show The Blacklist is currently on Netflix.

The reason why The Blacklist is on Netflix is that the streaming service paid a huge amount per episode back in 2014 to gain the rights to the show. In the summer of 2014, Deadline reported that Netflix was paying upwards of $2 million per episode to air The Blacklist on the streaming service.

The Blacklist is often uploaded to Netflix around the same time that the following season airs. So, if a new season airs in September, the previous season is then added to the streaming service.

As of now, New Amsterdam is exclusively streaming on Hulu and Netflix has not expressed a public desire to pay the millions per episode that it did for The Blacklist.

New Amsterdam airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.