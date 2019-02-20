When will Lucifer Season 4 premiere on Netflix after Fox cancellation?

Last summer, it was revealed that Lucifer had been saved by Netflix after being cancelled on Fox.

The news came after an incredible fan campaign which saw people using the hashtag #SaveLucifer following the announcement by Fox that it was dropping the series.

The news of the Netflix revival was shared by Lucifer’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson and was also announced on the official Lucifer Twitter account, which changed the handle to @LuciferNetflix.

Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018

Fans, your voices have been heard. Season 4 coming to Netflix!!! 😈 — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 15, 2018

But since then, it’s been radio silence about a potential premiere date. Netflix has not made any official announcement — but there have been clues.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez, did share a tweet and a boomerang video of her watching a sneak peek of Season 4 back on January 11. She didn’t reveal a potential premiere date, but she did make it seem like the show was completely done the filming.

Just saw sneak peek of @LuciferNetflix Season 4! Can’t wait 4 u all to see it!! 🤗😈🤗 @netflix pic.twitter.com/Hv2wbjr54r — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) January 12, 2019

It didn’t take long for people to ask her when Lucifer Season 4 would be coming out. Garcia said she knew nothing official, but guessed that the release date would possibly be in April or May.

I have no idea 🤷🏽‍♀️ … but if I had to guess I’d say April or May 🤫😈 https://t.co/fw0DoWHujA — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) January 12, 2019

TV Insider guesses that the fourth season will have 10 episodes of Lucifer. That’s a much shorter season than the longer third season, which ran for 26 episodes from October 2, 2017, to May 28, 2018, on Fox.

The site also reported that production wrapped up in December, which could mean that a premiere date will be announced soon.

While little has been revealed about the Lucifer Season 4, it is expected to address some of the issues that were left unanswered from the third season.

Showrunner Joe Henderson created the third season finale with a cliffhanger. So even though Fox cancelled the show, viewers were left with burning questions about the story.

Lucifer Season 4 is likely premiere on Netflix sometime in 2019 with 10 brand new episodes.