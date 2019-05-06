Vanderpump Rules aired part one of the reunion tonight. There were some bombshells revealed but the biggest one was probably that Kristen Doute was single at the time of taping.

Lala Kent took a lot of heat for not showing her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. He has made appearances on Flipping Out and Keeping Up with the Kardashians but has no desire to join the Vanderpump Rules crew.

When was the Vanderpump Rules reunion filmed?

The Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed at the end of March. In fact, Brittany Cartwright confirmed that when she told Andy Cohen she would be getting married three months from the date.

She said exactly, which means that the Vanderpump Rules reunion was filmed on March 29, 2019. Cartwright is set to marry Jax Taylor on June 29, 2019.

What was discussed on the Vanderpump Rules reunion?

There was a lot of discussion about Tom Tom and how the partnership is going. It had been discussed in a few episodes prior to the reunion and Ariana Madix actually spoke to Lisa Vanderpump about it on the show.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz wanted to be more involved but overall, things appear to be going well. And just in time for the airing of part one of the three-part reunion, John Sessa called Ariana Madix “disrespectful” on social media to get people talking.

Of course, Raquel Leviss showed up on stage to support her boyfriend, James Kennedy. It was then revealed that she would be working at SUR next season, confirmed by Lisa Vanderpump.

This could cause a bunch of friction going forward, especially because many of the issues the other women have with her.

Jax and James went at it as the Vanderpump Rules reunion part one was ending. Everyone got involved and Brittany even clapped back hard.

Jax went after James and his mother because of the things he said about Brittany and her family. This is likely where the breakdown of Sandoval and Jax’s friendship began.

Part two of the Vanderpump Rules airs Monday night at 9/8c on Bravo.