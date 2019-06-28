When was Holey Moley filmed and where? Everything you need to know about Steph Curry’s putt putt golf show

Holey Moley, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen “Steph” Curry’s mini-golf sports reality series, which premiered on ABC on Thursday, June 20, features 12 mini-golfers competing on a miniature golf course that features various fun obstacles and challenges.

In the 10-episodes of the inaugural season of the putt-putt tournament, mini-golfers compete in head-to-head first-round matchups to qualify for round two.

Only three contestants qualify for the third and final round on the Mt. Holey Moley hole where they compete to win The Golden Putter trophy, a Holey Moley jacket, and $25,000 grand prize.

The show, created by Chris Culvenor and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media, is distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic TV.

Holey Moley is executive produced by Curry and Culvenor, alongside Paul Franklin, Wesley Dening, and Jeron Smith.

The show stars Stephen Curry (resident golf pro), comedian Rob Riggle (color commentary), ESPN and ABC’s Joe Tessitore (play-by-play commentary), and TV personality Jeannie Mai (sideline correspondent).

Fans were skeptical when Curry first promoted the new show on his Twitter page, and some wondered why an NBA star of Curry’s status got himself involved in what they thought would be a boring reality show.

I want everybody to check out my new series, Holey Moley, tonight on ABC 8/7 cst. It’s mini-golf like you’ve never seen it before! @holeymoleyabc #HoleyMoley pic.twitter.com/JNOnKBN1Ef — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 20, 2019

I’d rather stick pins in my eyes — Kristian Kasiguran (@K2istian) June 21, 2019

No thanks — Jeremy (@Jeremy_Daniel24) June 21, 2019

If you can't win in basketball you gotta move to mini golf — Grayson (@JustGrayson_) June 20, 2019

But many people changed their minds about the show after seeing the first episode which aired on ABC on Thursday, June 20.

I thought #HoleyMoley was going to be stupid AF. And it is. But then someone got hip checked by an oversized fake windmill into fake oversized tulips within the first 2 minutes and I’m hooked — Bex (@bexxy41) June 21, 2019

Holey Moley is an amazing show. Only 4 minutes into it. #HoleyMoley #BraceForImpact — Ethan Otterlei (@ethanMN) June 21, 2019

Steph Curry’s Holey Moley is genius — Antonio Lamar (@so_NASHalant) June 21, 2019

With the show’s debut watched by an estimated 4.8 million viewers (Live+Same Day) and an estimated 10 million viewers across multiple platforms in the first three days, Holey Moley’s debut ranks among the most-watched new series’ premieres this summer.

When was Holey Moley filmed?

Filming of the 10 episodes of Holey Moley took place in early April 2019 in front of a live audience. The filming took place from April 3 to April 11.

Where was the show filmed?

Holey Moley was filed at Sable Ranch in Canyon County, Santa Clarity, California. The miniature golf course was built by The ATS Team, which also built the obstacle course for American Ninja Warrior.

The miniature golf course

The miniature golf course features 10 themed holes: Dutch Courage, Caddysmack, Arc de Trigolf, Tee’d Off, Sweet Spot, Surf Or Turf, Slip N’ Putt, Log Roll, The Distractor, and Mt. Holey Moley.

Holey Moley airs Thursdays 8/7c on ABC.