When is When Calls The Heart returning? Hallmark makes an announcement

When Calls The Heart fans finally have an answer about the fate of the beloved Hallmark show. Erin Krakow made an important announcement about the show today on the Hallmark Channel, sparking many conversations about the way the show will continue.

Although there are still many questions left unanswered, fans can relax a little bit in knowing that this period drama will be returning to television very soon.

Erin Krakow announces When Calls The Heart is returning

Wednesday afternoon Hallmark aired a special announcement from When Calls The Heart star Erin Krakow. The actress plays Elizabeth Thornton, beloved school teacher, mother and widow.

Krakow posted the announcement on her Instagram account as well, making sure fans could see the announcement later on if they missed it on television.

Krakow announced that the show will be returning with new episodes starting Sunday, May 5 as well as airing an additional episode on Monday, May 6. Rest assured, after the extra episode airs on Monday, When Calls The Heart will be returning to its regular airing time on Sundays at 8/7c.

Producers of the show can’t seem to thank fans enough, appreciating their support during this hard time for the show and cast members.

Although the fate of Abigail Stanton has not been revealed, fans did get a little more insight into the new episodes that will be airing in May.

A look into new When Calls The Heart episodes

During Erin Krakow’s announcement, fans got to see another sneak preview of the next episode of When Calls The Heart.

The telephone has made it to Hope Valley, and it looks like Rosemary Coulter is one of the first people to start regularly using it. In the preview shown in Krakow’s announcement, we see Lee Coulter talking with the new Mountie, Nathan Grant, when he receives a call from Rosemary.

Rosemary first chastises Lee for chasing after bandits, but once he reassures her that he’s perfectly fine, she quickly changes topics to ask about the new Mountie. Although the telephone is supposed to be used for emergencies, it looks like it’s a great opportunity for Rosemary to find out all of the town gossip.

For more information on When Calls The Heart, be sure to tune into the Hallmark Channel Saturday, April 13, to watch their new movie Bottled With Love at 8/7 c. There will be another announcement made during the new movie, and hopefully some more previews as to what’s new in Hope Valley.

When Calls the Heart returns Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Hallmark.