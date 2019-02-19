When is Wendy Williams coming back to her show? Here is the latest on her returning

Wendy Williams’ absence from The Wendy Williams show has been officially due to medical reasons.
However, there are many theories about her absence, which includes her relationship with husband Kevin Hunter. It’s been almost two months since the 54-year-old last appeared on the popular gossip talk show that bears her name.
When is Williams coming back to her show?
Williams last appeared on the series in December when seemingly odd behavior, such as difficulty speaking and appearing uncomfortable, worried fans.
In response, Wendy took to Instagram to explain that her poor performance was due to a “hairline fracture on my upper arm” and the pain medication she was prescribed.
Wendy Williams further delayed her return to the series after revealing in January that she will continue her “extended break” due to medical complications from Graves’ disease.
Recent reports claim that Wendy is no longer involved with the planning of the series as temporary host Nick Cannon is reportedly popular among the series staff, however that is just a rumor.
A Note from The Hunter Family As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time. Statement from Debmar-Mercury For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready. The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.
Nick Cannon has also addressed the rumor that Wendy Williams husband is responsible for her absence. Cannon revealed that he spoke to Wendy and she “sounded amazing,” adding that he spoke to her whole family including husband Kevin, citing that there is “love and passion” in the family.
It is unclear at this point when Wendy Williams is coming back as she has not set a date for her return. Fans will have to continue waiting as the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, Debmar-Mercury, has supported Wendy’s decision to take time off.