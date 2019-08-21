When is the Teen Mom OG reunion and Amber Portwood’s exclusive interview?

The Teen Mom OG finale aired this past Monday on MTV and the episode ended with a preview of the upcoming reunion special. In it, the Teen Mom OG stars answered questions about the season, including Amber Portwood who was arrested on July 4.

MTV won’t be airing the reunion special next Monday, as the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air. Instead, the first part of the reunion special will air Monday, September 2 at 9/8c. A second part will air and it’s possible that it will follow a week after the first part.

This leaves one week off before the new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres. Not that the series has been moved to Tuesdays.

Fans initially thought that Amber Portwood would not film the reunion special, as she had been arrested and was dealing with the legal repercussions of her arrest. However, it sounds like she did agree to do a sit-down interview, where she opens up about that night, her arrest, and Andrew’s alleged cheating.

Since Portwood’s interview was filmed separately from the reunion special given her legal issues, it’s possible that she will get her own segment during the second part of the reunion special.

It’s also possible that producers will share parts of Amber’s interview during the first half of the reunion special, and air the rest during the second half.

During the reunion, fans will also hear from Maci Bookout, who has yet to drop the no-contact order, and from Tyler Baltierra, who talks about his father’s sobriety and past drug use. Given how Tyler and Catelynn Lowell also met up with Carly during the final episode, it’s possible they will also talk about their meet-up and their future plans to see their daughter.

Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, September 2 at 9/8c on MTV.