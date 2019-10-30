The Masked Singer is not on tonight because of the 2019 World Series heading to Game 7. It has forced FOX to cancel the episode that was supposed to air on October 30.

This is the second straight week that The Masked Singer Season 2, Episode 5 was supposed to air but ended up leaving FOX viewers disappointed. At least there was a lot of warning for no episode being shown on October 23.

The Houston Astros could have ended the World Series by winning Game 6 on Tuesday night, but a key rally by the Washington Nationals tied the series and forced Game 7 to take place on Wednesday night. That has forced FOX to shift its programming for the evening, and it means that viewers will have to wait, again, for The Masked Singer.

My oldest used the inspiration from her favorite tv show to create her pumpkin this year! @MaskedSingerFOX @Ninja #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/AyjVEirWe7 — Lauren Bradley (@ltbradley5) October 28, 2019

When is the next episode of The Masked Singer on FOX?

The network has already revealed that the next episode of The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday, November 6. It is currently slated to be just one hour, but it’s possible that FOX could decide to show two episodes on the same night.

That means waiting another week to see who gets unmasked next on the hit reality competition show. For viewers who are tuning in and expecting to see a new episode of The Masked Singer on October 30, it could be a tad disappointing to see baseball on the television instead.

It continues to be remarkable how much viewers love this competition on FOX and they were able to bring all of the judges back from Season 1.

That moment when everyone realizes you were right. 😏 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/dPaz5HtYlm — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 29, 2019

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be back to judge the contestants and make guesses about who is behind the masks next week. So will host Nick Cannon, who has found a great role for himself since leaving as the host of America’s Got Talent.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.