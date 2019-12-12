When is The Challenge Season 34 reunion air date and time? War of the Worlds 2 cast reunion details

On Dec. 11, MTV’s The Challenge Season 34 finale aired as one team won the big prize money. With War of the Worlds 2 officially completed, it means it’s time for one of those always fun Challenge reunion specials.

So when is The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 reunion air date and time going to be on MTV?

The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 reunion details

On the show’s grand finale, viewers saw who the War of the Worlds 2 winners were as Team USA battled Team UK over a brutal course that included puzzles, racing, snakes, swimming, kayaking, and eating.

Check out the finale recap here. The cast has since reunited, but the actual reunion show hasn’t aired quite yet. Don’t worry, it’s coming soon.

Weeks ago, MTV filmed The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 reunion in the United Kingdom. Nany and Georgia shared videos and images on their Instagram accounts from the various competitors meeting up in the UK.

The Challenge MTV Instagram also shared this shot of Georgia and Nany posing together.

Most of the familiar faces from this past season will be in attendance. That includes favorite Challenge cast members such as Cara, Paulie, Jordan, Tori, Rogan, CT, and Johnny Bananas.

As of right now, the Zap2it website’s TV listings indicate that MTV’s The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 reunion will air on Wednesday, Dec. 18, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. It has a two hour run time based on their listing.

TV Guide also reported the reunion would air at this time so that fans can watch their favorite show in the same time slot as usual.

Just make sure to have two hours ready to catch up on all the latest with the cast and see what drama goes down as they get back together to dish on the show details!

Watch The Challenge War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesday at 9/8c.