When is Succession Season 3 likely to come out?

Succession Season 2 wrapped on an insanely high note last night, and with the stakes being higher than ever, fans are foaming at the mouth for more.

The HBO show, which centers around a rich family named the Roys, involves the constant push and pull between the Roy children and their father Logan Roy over who will one day be the successor of his conservative media company. But as we all witnessed in last night’s season finale, the show hinges on the father and son battle between Kendall and Logan.

And their story is absolutely magnetic.

But when will Succession Season 3 come out? Here is when the saga of America’s most ruthless family might return to television.

Has Succession been renewed for Season 3?

Those who are concerned about renewals can rest well because Succession Season 3 was greenlit months ago. In fact, we’re talking back in August around the show’s much-anticipated return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was renewed on August 20, and the programming executive VP for HBO had this to say about the early renewal:

We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences. We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.

This is no big surprise considering the show has garnered such strong critical praise from audiences and critics alike. Not to mention it became a Twitter phenomenon just a few weeks ago with Kendall Roy dropping some mad bars for his father. It’s easy to see the HBO series has become a public sensation.

When will Succession Season 3 come out?

Unlike some series, Succession seems to be flowing at a consistent release pace between seasons 1 and 2. Both seasons had viewers waiting about a year in between premieres respectively. This makes sense since their production does not require CGI dragons or western robots.

The first season premiered on June 3, 2018, with the second season dropping on August 11, 2019. If the show maintains this momentum, viewers can easily expect a Succession Season 3 release date around August or September of 2020. Let’s just hope everyone involved keeps the creative energy flowing so viewers can see a quick turnaround for next year.

