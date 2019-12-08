When is Servant on Apple TV Plus again? Release date schedule for new episodes

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The new show Servant is serving up a creepy psychological horror story for fans looking for something intriguing to watch.

So far, four episodes of the series have arrived on Apple TV Plus, with the mystery of what’s going on in Dorothy and Sean’s household unfolding bit by bit. Here are more details on the upcoming release dates for when Servant is on Apple TV Plus again.

What is Servant on Apple TV Plus?

Servant is one of the exclusive original shows offered on the new Apple TV Plus platform. It joins other original series on the platform including The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, and Truth Be Told. However, it deviates from those in terms of being part of the psychological horror genre.

Here’s a quick description of what Servant is about, with some light spoilers for those who haven’t seen any episodes. The show follows the story of Sean and Dorothy, a couple living in Philadelphia who lost their son six weeks ago. To help Dorothy work through the grief, they have something known as a reborn doll. It’s basically a lifelike doll that represents the deceased child.

Dorothy treats the doll as a living baby. Since she and Sean lead busy work lives, Dorothy employees a mysterious girl named Leanne to become a live-in nanny to take care of the child.

That brings plenty of strange occurrences as things aren’t all that they seem in the household or with Leanne. Each episode could give further clues as to what exactly is going on, or it could bring even more questions for viewers to ponder.

The show is executive produced by none other than psychological horror mastermind M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable). Tony Basgallop is the creator/writer, and also executive produced the show for Apple TV Plus.

Servant stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint in its cast with Shyamalan also popping up in a brief role.

When do the new Servant episodes come out?

The Servant series originally debuted on Apple TV Plus on Thanksgiving Day 2019 (Nov. 28) with the first three episodes. The fourth episode arrived on Friday, December 6 on the streaming platform. Each episode is thirty minutes long.

There will be a total of 10 episodes for Servant which will hopefully give viewers plenty of insight into the unraveling mystery. The fifth episode called Rain is scheduled to go on Apple TV Plus on Friday, December 13.

Here’s the full schedule of Servant Season 1 episodes with their release dates.

Reborn (Nov. 28) Wood (Nov. 28) Eel (Nov. 28) Bear (Dec. 6) Rain (Dec. 13) Haggis (Dec. 20) Boba (Dec. 27) Jericho (Jan. 3) Balloon (Jan. 10) TBA (Jan. 17)

By the way, a second season will also happen, although the official release date has yet to be announced. However, the new story will arrive in 2020, possibly around the same November time frame that the first season dropped in 2019.

Watch new episodes of Servant on Apple TV Plus every Friday.