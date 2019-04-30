When is Erica Dixon due? Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star to give birth to twins any day now

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Erica Dixon invited a group of women over to surprise them with her pregnancy news. Already showing, she revealed that she was having twins but still kept the identity of her baby daddy private.

The same day that the show aired on VH1, Erica jumped on Instagram with even more news. This time, she posted an updated photo of her baby belly with an announcement that she would be giving birth in “just a few days.”

In the photo, Erica is glowing and definitely looking like she’s carrying twins.

It’s no secret that the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is having identical baby girls and it looks like they’ll be celebrating their birthday right at the beginning of May.

“In just a few days I’ll meet the two little angels God has blessed me with,” Erica wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond ready, nervous, and excited all at the same time. Thanks to all who prayed for me throughout this pregnancy. It worked and I’m so thankful that they are healthy with no issues or concerns. I can’t wait to love on them.”

Quickly, the comments section filled up with well-wishers and many of Erica’s friends and co-stars were quick to share their excitement over her upcoming bundles of joy.

“Yasssss,” wrote Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille.

“U look beautiful,” Karen King chimed in.

Yung Joc’s baby mama Sina Bina also commented, welcoming Erica to the twin mom club and writing, “Yeeesssss!!!!! I can’t wait to see themmmmmnm.”

Erica Dixon previously shared with her fans and followers that she wasn’t even trying to get pregnant but was clearly excited about the surprise.

She also revealed that she was using a Mirena IUD for birth control when her twin girls were conceived. Talk about beating the odds!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.