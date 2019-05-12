Tonight on American Idol, the top 5 contenders, Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Wade Cota, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg, will each perform three songs.

One of the songs will be to their heroes in honor of Mother’s Day, the other will be a pick by mentor Bobby Bones, and the third a selection from Elton John’s catalog.

That final song is in celebration of the May 31 release of the biographical movie Rocketman — written by Lee Hall and directed by Dexter Fletcher — that follows John’s life

Then at the end of the live show, Ryan Seacrest will announce the three contenders who will make it to the finale scheduled to air next week.

When is American Idol finale date 2019?

The American Idol Season 17 finale will air on Sunday, May 19, at 8/7c on ABC.

Who are the favorites for top 3?

With only two weeks left in Season 17, pundits are already making predictions about which of the top 5 will make it to the final round of three.

The top 5 have proven themselves worthy of a place in the finale after showcasing their talents performing their own original songs.

But based on polls of Idol fans conducted on websites such as Goldderby, Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy appear to have emerged the most popular contenders, after Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon was eliminated.

Jeremiah was eliminated when Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry decided to throw a lifeline to Laci.

Alejandro wowed the judges as well as Idol fans with his vocals, guitar, and piano playing skills. Seacrest described the audition of his original song Out Loud as the “best audition ever.”

Madison, who has been called “the next Kelly Clarkson,” is also highly favored, although some fans are hoping that Cota will rally tonight.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8/7c on ABC