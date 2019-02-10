When is 13 Reasons Why Season 3 coming out? Release date, cast and what to expect

Alisha Boe will likely return in Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix announced Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why in June last year after the second season continued the generate controversy among fans and critics.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Season 3, which is scheduled for 2019. The third season of the Netflix hit series reportedly started filming in August 2018, which is a strong indicator of when it is coming out.

It is unclear which direction 13 Reasons Why Season 3 will go following the shocking events in the second season. Here is the likely release date, cast and what to expect from the teen drama.

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

13 Reasons Why Season 3 release date: When is it coming to Netflix?

Based on the production schedule, 13 Reasons Why Season 3 should wrap up filming this month and go into post-production.

The first and second season were released in March 2017 and May 2018 respectively. The announcement teaser confirmed that the series will return in 2019 but did not specify the release date.

The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why was released between three to five months after wrapping up filming. Therefore, fans should expect Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why release date as early as May or as late as July 2019.

Which cast members are returning?

Dylan Minnette is returning as Clay Jensen, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla and Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis. Most of the main cast are likely to return.

Katherine Langford could return as Hannah Baker but will likely have a small role in flashbacks but continue to shape the lives of those who miss her.

Deadline reported that Brenda Strong as Bryce’s mother Nora and Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery have been upgraded to series regulars in Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why.

What to expect in 13 Reasons Why Season 3

In Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, the series will likely explore the fallout of Tyler Down’s assault and Clay talking him down from seeking revenge of Montgomery de la Cruz and the others responsible.

13 Reasons Why will continue to tackle controversial topics such as bullying and the potential school shooting. The season two finale revealed that Bryce is expecting a child with Chloe and the series will likely follow the character following the sexual assault trial in which he got off easy.

Netflix is yet to release an official trailer for the third season.

The first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why are currently streaming on Netflix.