When does The Walking Dead Season 9 start this fall?

The Walking Dead Season 9 start date has nearly arrived. There is less than a month until the new episodes start rolling out on AMC. In fact, quite a few promotional commercials have made it onto the network in recent weeks.

There are even new images up on the AMC website for the show, with the intent to spur interest in the new season. Season 9 plot lines have been discussed at length on social media, especially since the final episodes of Rick Grimes will take place.

When does The Walking Dead Season 9 start?

The Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead is October 7 at 9/8c. The show will air off the first six episodes in subsequent weeks. This will be the final time that Andrew Lincoln makes an appearance as Rick Grimes, as he decided it was time to leave the show.

Walking Dead Season 9 spoilers

The biggest storyline and the worst kept secret is that Rick Grimes is going to die. While the exact manner of his death has not been confirmed by the writers or AMC, a lot of potential spoilers point to a horde of walkers.

Maybe Rick saves one last person before the walkers get him. Maybe he is just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As the Season 9 trailers have shown, there is going to be a lot of infighting in the first six episodes. Maggie Greene (played by Lauren Cohan) appears ready to lead.

That character might not be around for long either though, as Cohan might also be done with her run on the show.

Don’t miss the first episode of the new season, as it will set the tone for all the fall episodes. Before it all takes place, there is still time to catch up on the important episodes of Season 8, including where Rick saves Negan from certain death.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC beginning October 7.