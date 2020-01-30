When does Survivor 2020 start? Winners at War begins battle soon

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Survivor 2020 start date is so close that fans can now taste it. The new season — called Winners at War — will be here very soon, and the buzz is starting to pick up on social media.

It wasn’t that long ago that Tommy Sheehan was getting named the Survivor 39 winner. He emerged as the victor on Island of the Idols, beating out Dean Kowalski in the final vote.

Now, Season 40 is ready to get rolling on CBS, with host Jeff Probst and the production team sharing a lot of the changes to spice things up.

Fire Tokens are an exciting new twist. They will be a form of currency that the veteran group of castaways can use while playing the game.

The Survivor 40 group is also going to receive a bigger stipend than in past seasons, with the winner in line to receive $2 million this time.

Read More Dean Kowalski from Survivor: Columbia basketball player showcased

When does Survivor 2020 start?

The first episode of Survivor 2020 airs on Wednesday, February 12. It’s going to be a two-hour premiere on CBS, with everything getting started at 8/7c. Make sure to mark it on the calendar as the date will arrive fairly quickly.

Survivors, ready… for an exclusive look at this season's premiere episode?! $2 million is on the line and both tribes aren't going down without a fight! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/QtQ4ap38Xh — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 29, 2020

Survivor Season 40 welcomes back past champions

As a reminder, the new installment of the show will feature 20 castaways who have played the game before. Not only have they played before — each one of them has already won the show as well.

Then there is Sandra Diaz-Twine, who was the only two-time winner in the history of the reality competition show. Someone is likely to join her by the end of Survivor Season 40, though, unless Sandra goes out and wins the show for the third time.

It seems like Sandra will be one of the cast members that have an early target on their backs. But, at the same, since they have all won the game before, every single person on those beaches posses a threat to take home the $2 million prize.

Tyson knows he isn't a young "whippersnapper" anymore, but he's willing to do whatever it takes to hug his daughters on the finale stage with a $2 million check from @JeffProbst! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/YKVUETHZpN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 29, 2020

Survivor retrospective coming up as well

Ahead of the Survivor 2020 start date, CBS is rolling out a special that will look back at the history of the show. It’s a way to create some additional buzz for the show and make sure that people are familiar with the 20 cast members invited back.

Then, the countdown begins until Survivor 2020 takes over that 8/7c time slot on Wednesday nights and tries — once again — to be one of the most-watched reality competition shows on television.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.