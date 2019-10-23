Stumptown is a new show that debuted on ABC in September. It is based on the graphic novels by the same name and it stars Cobie Smulders as lead-character Dex Parios.

The Stumptown cast also includes Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, and Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove in the main roles.

Four episodes of the show have aired, including one called Family Ties, where Dex had to deal with Artie Banks (played by Donal Logue) and she succeeds in getting a womanthe custody of the child she shares with a real-estate mogul.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of Stumptown airing during its potential fifth week on ABC. Instead, the network is airing a special called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

The show covers the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with journalist Tom Bradby about the challenges and pressures they have faced as a young family in the media spotlight.

When does Stumptown return to ABC with new episodes?

Season 1, Episode 5 of Stumptown is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 30. The episode is called “Bad Alibis” and it is going to deal with Grey being kidnapped. He was taken from his bar at the end of Episode 4, leading Detective Hoffman on a pursuit to try to find him. Hoffman will enlist the help of Dex to get to the bottom of it.

The importance of the next episode is that Hoffman was supposed to be taking time off at the orders of Lieutenant Cosgrove, but the personal nature of the case convinces him to keep working on it.

Meanwhile, Dex is going to be getting ready for an interview to become a certified private investigator, bringing new stresses to her life.

It looks to be a good episode that will air next on ABC, so any viewers who might have been worried that Stumptown got canceled due to the lack of a new episode on October 23 can set those fears aside.

Stumptown airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on ABC.