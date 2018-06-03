The Walking Dead Season 9 start date is quite important for AMC. When the show returns in the fall, the countdown begins to when two key characters may leave the program.

It could also spell the arrival of a time jump, taking the show further down the road with its main storylines.

Previous reports addressed some Walking Dead spoilers. Among them, is that Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) are likely done with the show.

Lincoln and Cohan are only contracted for six more episodes each, predicting that they could leave the show during the mid-season finale.

Negan’s reign ends here. Binge the final episodes of #TWD Season 8. https://t.co/VuqkaplKvs pic.twitter.com/jE1eSq7BTk — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 12, 2018

So when does Season 9 of The Walking Dead start on AMC? The season premiere should air in mid- to late October. After an estimated six episodes, it will go on break, with the rest of the season likely to begin airing in February. This would be a familiar schedule for the hit show.

Checking the calendar, it means that the Season 9 TWD premiere would likely be on October 14, 21, or 28. Those are the final three Sundays of the month, plus there are four Sundays available in November before the Thanksgiving vacations begin for viewers.

The exact premiere date will get revealed a bit later, as AMC wants to keep the focus on Season 4 of Fear The Walking Dead. As the fall television season draws closer, there will likely be a lot of promotion by the network. By then, Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan may have filmed their final episodes.

New threats. And new sense of purpose. Morgan’s story continues this Sunday 9/8c on #FearTWD. pic.twitter.com/DRHGEPXK4W — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 15, 2018

The Walking Dead will return to AMC at 10/9c on Sunday nights in fall 2018.