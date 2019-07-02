When does Season 2 of A Million Little Things premiere?

A Million Little Things was the breakout ABC hit last fall. The freshman season garnered a lot of attention for focusing on the aftermath of a man’s suicide and how it affected his family and friends. As they learned to lean on each other, startling revelations were brought to light.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things is set to debut on Thursday, September 26. It will be sandwiched between Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder. This was not the original spot for the show, but when it was moved before the spring premiere, it performed well enough to keep it in the lineup with the two strong shows.

What is going to happen during Season 2 of A Million Little Things is anyone’s guess. There are so many unanswered questions that will hang over from Season 1 and viewers are hoping that more pieces of the puzzle will come together.

Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) is pregnant with Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) baby. She went into labor early and that is exactly where Season 1 left off. Things are going to get messy with this situation, especially where Katherine (Grace Park) is concerned.

Of course, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) are also a big deal. A Million Little Things viewers want to know if they will go further with their relationship and how things will affect them down the road.

A Million Little Things is set to premiere Thursday, September 26 at 9/8c on ABC.