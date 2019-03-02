When does SEAL Team Season 2 return to CBS for episode 14?

CBS’s SEAL Team returned to CBS for Season 2 on October 3, 2018. After episode 13 titled Time to Shine aired on January 23, 2019, the show took a break, and since then fans have been looking forward to the return of the series for episode 14 titled What Appears To Be.

If you’ve been wondering when SEAL Team Season 2 returns for episode 14, here are the answers to your questions and more.

SEAL Team Season 2 returns in March

The good news is that CBS has announced that SEAL Team Season 2 will return for episode 14 (What Appears To Be) on Wednesday, March 20 at 10/9c.

When CBS first revealed the midseason schedule it announced that SEAL Team would return on March 13, but later in February, the network announced that the return date had been moved to March 20 at 10/9c.

SEAL Team Season 2 has also been moved from the original Wednesday 9/8c timeslot to 10/9c as part of the midseason shake-up of CBS’s schedule.

We can only hope that CBS will stick to the latest return date schedule but we will update this post if there are any changes. So stay tuned.

SEAL Team Season 2 cast

The series stars David Boreanaz as Bravo Team leader Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Special Warfare Operator Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Raymond Perry, AJ Buckley as Special Warfare Operator Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks as Logistics Specialist First Class Lisa Davis, Jessica Paré as Officer Mandy Ellis, and Judd Lormand as Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn.

SEAL Team: Overview

SEAL Team is an action-adventure military drama series that follows an elite U.S. Navy SEAL unit — led by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) — training, planning and carrying out dangerous secret missions. They remain loyal and dedicated to their duties despite the risk to their lives and the inconveniences to their families suffer.

SEAL Team remains popular with fans and continues to pull in satisfactory ratings and viewership numbers for CBS. As of January 23, when episode 13 aired, the show was averaging 0.84 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.545 million viewers (Live+SameDay).

It ranked 15th in the 18-49 demo among CBS’s scripted shows. It ranked below Magnum, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and Murphy Brown, but above Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0, Bull, SWAT, Criminal Minds and MacGyver.

Season 2, episode 14 plot: What to expect

CBS has not yet released an official description for SEAL Team Season 2, episode 14 titled What Appears To Be.

In the last episode — SEAL Team Season 2, episode 13, Time To Shine– Bravo Team is retrieved after a clandestine mission in North Korea and they have to use the torpedo tubes to board the Navy sub because the lock-out chamber is malfunctioning. Sonny is the last to come aboard the sub, but while he is climbing up an electrical malfunction jams the locks and he is trapped inside the tube.

The team struggles to open the hatch and get Sonny out. Sonny reports there is a leak and the tube begins to fill with water. The situation is dire and team members try to keep Sonny’s spirit up. A North Korean submarine appears and heads toward them.

Viewers had given up all hopes for Sonny after the water level reached the top of the tube when, to everyone’s relief, he is rescued at the last moment and revived.