When does new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air? Day, time and everything you need to know

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been a huge success on MTV. Even after all these years, fans of the cast never forgot their favorite reality stars and have been tuning in every Thursday night to see what kind of drama they can get into now (and there’s been plenty of it!)

So when does the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air? And what’s about to go down?

What time is Jersey Shore Family Vacation on?

If you’re waiting around to see what happens with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Jen Harley, you won’t have to wait long. Season 1, episode 8 of Jersey Shore Family Reunion airs tonight at 8 pm EST.

What happens on this week’s episode?

The episode titled Baby Mama Drama seems appropriate considering what is going on right now in Ronnie’s life off-screen and considering what he’s been up to with Jen gone, there will surely be plenty of drama on-screen as well.

It looks like Ronnie isn’t the only one in the Miami house who might be making some really bad decisions. Based on the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Vinnie is also about to put his relationship on the line for a thrill.

It reads, “Vinny puts his relationship in jeopardy when he tries to ‘pick up’ a stripper, and the whole house in on edge with the arrival of Ron’s baby mama, Jen.”

In the latest Jersey Shore Family Vacation sneak peek, Jen and Ronnie are sitting down to dinner and it looks like both of them are very uncomfortable. Jen tries to break the silence, asking Ronnie about the hot tub.

Unfortunately, she can’t use it because she’s pregnant and the hot tub is too hot for her to sit in so she asks Ronnie if anyone has used it yet. That makes Ronnie even more uncomfortable since he was the one who jumped in the hot tub with the women he brought back from the club just a few episodes back.

Jersey Shore fans already know that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley aren’t together anymore. The former couple got into a shocking fight on social media last week. Despite the constant drama between Jen and Ronnie, there have been rumors about a possible reconciliation. Their daughter Ariana was born on April 3 and both parents have made it clear that they want to do what’s best for her.

Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 8 pm EST to see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro give Jen Harley one of the most awkward house tours ever seen when the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.