When does MacGyver come back on? Season 4 return date is great news

MacGyver Season 4 is finally going to debut on CBS this winter. The network decided to make it a midseason show after they ran out of space when putting the schedule together.

During the fall 2019 season, CBS rolled out Hawaii Five-0 at 8/7c, Magnum P.I. at 9/8c, and then Blue Bloods at 10/9c. Yes, they had the Magnum reboot in front of Tom Selleck’s most recent show on Friday nights.

Now, the schedule will clear up a bit during the winter and spring months, allowing CBS to debut MacGyver Season 4 a little later than fans would have preferred. Maybe it was a good thing, though, because fans had a chance to miss the program.

When does MacGyver come back?

The MacGvyer season premiere is scheduled for Friday, February 7. CBS is going to have it in the early time slot of 8/7c, giving it a great chance to evolve past Season 4 and possibly get renewed for a Season 5.

The Friday night schedule will adjust to having MacGyver be the lead-in for Hawaii Five-0 and then for Blue Bloods to close out the night. That’s going to be a strong lineup for CBS shows when the trio gets rolling in February.

It’s still a bit too early for CBS to really start the heavy advertising for the MacGyver return date, but there is plenty of time to roll out a lot of television spots in January.

Some MacGyver cast information has been released already. Lucas Till returns as MacGyver and he is joined by Tristin Mays as Riley Davis, Justin Hires as Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton as Matty Weber, Levy Tran as Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick as Russ Taylor.

Let’s just take a moment to vocalize that we are going to miss George Eads playing Jack Dalton.

Another cast member that won’t be returning is Emerson Brooks, who played Charlie Robinson on the show. As a quick reminder, he sacrificed himself during the Season 3 finale, falling to his death in an elevator crash.

A word of advice to fans of MacGyver is that it is time to re-watch the Season 3 finale before the Season 4 premiere arrives in February. The episode was called Mason + Cable + Choices and it was an emotional one for the cast and viewers. It also had a bit of a cliffhanger that could be addressed.

MacGyver will air new episodes on Friday nights at 9/8c on CBS beginning this winter.