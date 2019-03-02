When does Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta return for Season 8?

There seems to be at least one Love & Hip Hop series airing on VH1 at all times and with the drama in New York starting to wind down, it’s time to bring back Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

A new teaser recently aired, letting viewers know about the upcoming release date for the most popular city and even teasing a few of the show’s stars that we can expect to see when Season 8 premieres.

In a recent teaser announcing the premiere date for Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we see four past stars of the show who are expected to return.

In the 15 second clip, we see Mimi Faust first, followed by what looks to be Scrapp DeLeon, who has been rumored to be returning to the series after a stint in prison.

Also shown in the clip are Stevie J and Tokyo Vanity.

In addition to announcing the upcoming Season 8 premiere date for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, VH1 is also teasing a new, longer trailer for fans to enjoy.

It will air on the network on Monday, presumably while Love & Hip Hop: New York airs since the Atlanta series will replace New York’s time slot.

Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premieres on Monday, March 25 at 8/7c on VH1.