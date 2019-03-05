When does Keeping Up With The Kardashians come back on in 2019?

There is quite a bit going on in the Kardashian world right now with Khloe Kardashian’s recent breakup and reports that Kylie Jenner thinks Travis Scott has been cheating. With all the Kardashian commotion, many fans of the E! Network show want to know when is Keeping Up With The Kardashians going to return for Season 16?

The answer to that question is sooner rather than later and they will be airing plenty of Kardashian and Jenner dirty laundry when they do.

While there have been many reports of declining ratings during Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, there has been quite a bit going on while filming the upcoming season, making it very likely that Season 16 will see an increase in viewership.

Khloe Kardashian’s recent break up with Tristan Thompson and the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods’ involvement in it are proof enough that people are interested in what is going on in the Kardashian world.

Of course, that’s not all we have to look forward to when Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres. There’s also Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s announcement that baby number four is on the way.

Plus, with Kanye in the news so much for his love of the MAGA hat, Kim is going to address the things that “Kanye’s friends” have been saying behind his back.

We can also look forward to a bit of controversy with Kourtney Kardashian and her obsession with Kanye West. In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians sneak peek, when Scott comments on how weird it is, Kim responds, “The family who swaps together, stays together.”

Kanye West has been under fire in the past for salacious comments made about the Kardashian and Jenner sisters so we’re not ignoring Kim’s suggestion of partner swapping. Was she just joking or is there something more risque going on?

Speaking of Kourtney, it’s no secret that she and Younes Bendjima broke up last year but that will also be addressed on the series. It turns out that Kourtney’s younger man may have been cheating on her and we’ll get to see what she has to say about it.

It’s pretty clear that there will be plenty of drama on Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and with the famous family making so many headlines recently, their fans are ready.

Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres on Sunday, March 31 on E!