When does How to Get Away with Murder return to ABC?

How to Get Away with Murder aired the fall finale and now viewers want to know when the show will return to finish out the final season. That won’t happen until April, so viewers have a while to think about their theories about how this twisted show will end.

On the fall finale of How to Get Away with Murder, there was so much revealed. The Keating 5 (now 4) is in over their heads. Everything is unraveling fast and it looks like it will be everyone for themselves.

Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) returned via a video call. She wanted to inform her friends she was not the mole and proved to them that baby Christopher was still alive.

While they didn’t believe her at first, when she told them Tegan (Amirah Vann) helped her, their thought train shifted.

Asher (Matthew McGorry) revealed that he was the one who was talking to the Feds. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) was the one who figured it out. Asher says he didn’t give them concrete information, but the group is blown away.

He insists he did it for his mom and sister, but no one cares why.

Annalise (Viola Davis) took off, likely to disappear. She was called Ms. Brooks by the pilot. While her funeral closed out the episode, that wasn’t the most shocking moment of the night.

Who killed Annalise has been the mystery all season long, but it looks like that was just a rouse. Is she alive?

Wes (Alfred Enoch) appeared at the end and it looked like he was going to speak at Annalise’s funeral. Is that really who he is, or did Wes have a twin walking around? Remember, Wes ended up dead.

It looks like Asher ends up dead, but who kills him? It was either Bonnie (Liza Weil) or Frank (Charlie Weber) as that is where he went following his confrontation with his friends.

How will this all end? Be sure to tune into the final six episodes!

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.