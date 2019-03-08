When does DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return in 2019? Here’s date Season 4 comes back on The CW for Episode 9

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 premiered on The CW on October 22, 2018, but went on a mid-season hiatus after Episode 8, titled Legends of To-Meow-Meow, which aired on December 10, 2018.

Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the superhero series for Episode 9: Lucha de Apuestas.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 promises to bring fans of the Arrowverse superhero series more exciting time-traveling action. And if you are wondering when Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 returns for Episode 9, and what to expect of the remaining episodes of the upcoming season, we bring you answers and more.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 returns in April

The CW has announced that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 will return for episode 9: Lucha de Apuestas on Monday, April 1 at 8/7c.

The series originally occupied the Monday, 9/8c slot, after it premiered on October 22, 2018.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 details

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is based on characters from DC Comics, adapted for TV by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Phil Klemmer (The Tomorrow People) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow).

The production companies involved in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 are Bonanza Productions Inc. and Berlanti Productions, with Warner Bros. Television. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

The series premiered on The CW in January 2016. Season 4 premiered on October 2, 2018.

The show was renewed for Season 5 on January 31, 2019.

DC’s Legend of Tomorrow Season 4 trailer

The CW released an extended trailer for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 on October 16, 2018, ahead of the premiere on October 22.

A teaser was released earlier in September 2018.

The trailer below was released in July at San Diego Comic Con 2018.

DC’s Legend of Tomorrow Season 4 cast

In Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, Caity Lotz returns as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Nick Zano as Nate Haywood/Steel, and Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz.

Maisie Richardson-Seller returns as Charlie after Amaya Jiwe/Vixen goes back home to Zambesi.

New series regulars for Season 4 include Matt Ryan as John Constantine and Courtney Ford (Supernatural, True Blood) as the evil Nora Darhk.

Ford was introduced in Season 3, Episode 5, in a recurring role as Nora Darhk, the daughter of the Arrowverse villain Damien Darhk, played by Neal McDonough.

Other new regular cast members for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 include Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Ramona Young as Mona Wu.

Tom Wilson plays Hank Heywood (Nate’s father) in a recurring role.

DC’s Legend of Tomorrow season 4 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4: