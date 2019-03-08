When does DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return in 2019? Here’s date Season 4 comes back on The CW for Episode 9

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 premiered on The CW on October 22, 2018, but went on a mid-season hiatus after Episode 8, titled Legends of To-Meow-Meow, which aired on December 10, 2018.
Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the superhero series for Episode 9: Lucha de Apuestas.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 promises to bring fans of the Arrowverse superhero series more exciting time-traveling action. And if you are wondering when Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 returns for Episode 9, and what to expect of the remaining episodes of the upcoming season, we bring you answers and more.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 returns in April
The CW has announced that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 will return for episode 9: Lucha de Apuestas on Monday, April 1 at 8/7c.
The series originally occupied the Monday, 9/8c slot, after it premiered on October 22, 2018.
Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 details
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is based on characters from DC Comics, adapted for TV by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer.
Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Phil Klemmer (The Tomorrow People) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow).
The production companies involved in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 are Bonanza Productions Inc. and Berlanti Productions, with Warner Bros. Television. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.
The series premiered on The CW in January 2016. Season 4 premiered on October 2, 2018.
The show was renewed for Season 5 on January 31, 2019.
DC’s Legend of Tomorrow Season 4 trailer
The CW released an extended trailer for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 on October 16, 2018, ahead of the premiere on October 22.
A teaser was released earlier in September 2018.
The trailer below was released in July at San Diego Comic Con 2018.
DC’s Legend of Tomorrow Season 4 cast
In Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, Caity Lotz returns as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave, Nick Zano as Nate Haywood/Steel, and Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz.
Maisie Richardson-Seller returns as Charlie after Amaya Jiwe/Vixen goes back home to Zambesi.
New series regulars for Season 4 include Matt Ryan as John Constantine and Courtney Ford (Supernatural, True Blood) as the evil Nora Darhk.
Ford was introduced in Season 3, Episode 5, in a recurring role as Nora Darhk, the daughter of the Arrowverse villain Damien Darhk, played by Neal McDonough.
Other new regular cast members for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 include Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Ramona Young as Mona Wu.
Tom Wilson plays Hank Heywood (Nate’s father) in a recurring role.
DC’s Legend of Tomorrow season 4 plot
Here is the official synopsis for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4:
After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms.
The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened.
History is now infected with Fugitives – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things.
As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track.