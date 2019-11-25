When does Dancing with the stars Season 28 finale start?

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale starts tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The four remaining couples competing to win the Mirror Ball Trophy tonight on DWTS are Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson.

According to the official description for the two-hour DWTS finale:

It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars.

Some of the celebs eliminated earlier in the season are expected to return to participate in the celebration of the finale. So fans might see Ray Lewis, James Van Der Beek, and Lamar Odom.

Judges and fans at home will decide who takes home the trophy.

Each of the remaining four couples will perform an opening number to Donna Summer’s Last Dance. This will be followed by two rounds of dancing, during which the duos will repeat a dance performance from earlier in the season. They will also do a freestyle routine.

Brown and Bersten will once again do their waltz to Taylor Swift’s Love and later do a freestyle to Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire.

Mitchell and Carson will repeat their jazz routine to We’re All in This Together by the High School Musical cast and later freestyle to Kriss Kross’s Jump.

Brooke and Farber will repeat their jive to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and then dance freestyle to Conga by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.

Alaina and Savchenko will reenact their foxtrot to Dolly Parton’s Jolene and dance freestyle to Luke Bryan’s Country Girl.

There will also be live entertainment by Ne-Yo, Cher, and Pitbull. According to Hollywood Life, Ne-Yo and Pitbull will perform Me Quedaré Contigo and 3 to Tango, while Cher will perform The Beat Goes On from her 1967 album In Case You’re in Love.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.